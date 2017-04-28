Over 440 shots fired in Azeri ceasefire violations overnight
April 28, 2017 - 10:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Over 35 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) overnight, with around 440 shots fired from firearms.
Artsakh defense army troops continue controlling the situation along the line of contact and protecting their positions.
