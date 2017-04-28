Karabakh soldier dies in Azeri gunfire

PanARMENIAN.Net - Karabakh defense army soldier Mher Arzumanyan (born 1998) received a lethal gunshot in Azeri fire.

The incident took place on April 28, 9:30pm Yerevan time in the southern direction of the Nargorno Karabakh- Azerbaijani line of contact, Karabakh Defense Ministry press service reports.

The investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.