Merkel, Putin to talk G20, Syria, Ukraine in Sochi
April 28, 2017 - 14:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi next Tuesday to prepare the upcoming G20 summit in July and discuss geopolitical conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, a German government spokesman said on Friday, April 28, according to Reuters.
"The visit serves the preparation of this year's G20 summit in Hamburg," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said during a regular news conference.
"In addition to the G20 issue, other current foreign policy challenges will also be discussed, such as the Ukraine conflict or the war in Syria," he added.
Seibert said that Merkel and Putin would give a press conference between two rounds of meetings in Sochi.
Photo: Financial Times
