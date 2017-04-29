Over 350 shots fired in Azeri ceasefire violations

PanARMENIAN.Net - 45 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) overnight, with more than 350 shots fired from firearms.

Also, a 60-mm mortar and a grenade launcher were employed by Azeri forces in the southern direction of the line of contact.

Artsakh defense army troops retaliated to suppress Azeri attacks to continue protecting their positions.