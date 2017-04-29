// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Bjork to release a career-spanning songbook

April 29, 2017 - 16:20 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bjork is releasing a career-spanning songbook, titled ’34 Scores for Piano, Organ, Harpsichord and Celeste’, NME reports.

The book contains arrangements from ‘Debut’, ‘Post’, ‘Homogenic’, ‘Selmasongs’, ‘Vespertine’, ‘Medúlla’, Björk’s Drawing Restraint 9 soundtrack, ‘Volta’ and ‘Vulnicura’.

According to the book’s description, it “reimagines what can be achieved with traditional sheet music, continuing Björk’s history of exploiting new technologies for creative innovation.”

’34 Scores for Piano, Organ, Harpsichord and Celeste’ will be released on June 5 via Wise Publications.

The book was made in collaboration with pianist Jonas Sen, design house M/M Paris and engraver Werner Wolff.

Meanwhile, one of Bjork‘s close collaborators has revealed that she’s ‘already written quite a bit’ of her new album and it’s sounding ‘really future-facing’.

Artist and filmmaker Andrew Thomas Huang is responsible for producing some of Bjork’s most striking recent music videos – including ‘Blake Lake’ and ‘Mutual Core’. Now, he’s revealed that they’re planning on working together again on the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Vulnicura‘.

“I’m also working with Björk on a video for her new album,” he told Fader.

Asked about the sound of the new album, he replied: “I think it’s a bit too early for me to say at the moment, but, you know, Björk’s already written quite a bit of it. We just want to evolve what we did in ‘Vulnicura,’ which was so personal and introspective.

“What I can say is this new album’s gonna be really future-facing, in a hopeful way that I think is needed right now. I’m excited. It will probably be utilizing more of my visual effects background as well.”

