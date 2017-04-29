French Armenians to support Macron at presidential elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) will back EnMarche! movement leader Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the French presidential election, Nouvelles d'Armenie reports.

The Council Co-Chairmen Murad Papazian and Ara Toranyan issued a letter reiterating their support for the presidential hopeful, Nouvelles d'Armenie reports.

In their letter, the Co-Chairs hailed Macron’s initiative to include April 24 in the Republic’s calendar which proved his dedication to the idea of justice for Armenians who suffered one of the most brutal massacres of the 20th century.

CCAF expressed confidence in Macron’s courage and adherence to the principles of humanity and democracy which will help in the fight against the Turkish policy of denial.