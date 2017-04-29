French Armenians to support Macron at presidential elections
April 29, 2017 - 18:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) will back EnMarche! movement leader Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the French presidential election, Nouvelles d'Armenie reports.
The Council Co-Chairmen Murad Papazian and Ara Toranyan issued a letter reiterating their support for the presidential hopeful, Nouvelles d'Armenie reports.
In their letter, the Co-Chairs hailed Macron’s initiative to include April 24 in the Republic’s calendar which proved his dedication to the idea of justice for Armenians who suffered one of the most brutal massacres of the 20th century.
CCAF expressed confidence in Macron’s courage and adherence to the principles of humanity and democracy which will help in the fight against the Turkish policy of denial.
Top stories
Head of the EU delegation to Armenia ambassador Piotr Świtalski will also participate in the negotiations.
Julian Assange, founder of the whistle-blowing website Wikileaks, commented on the Armenian Genocide and Turkish policy of denial.
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
Partner news
Latest news
Islamic State kills top Afghan Taliban official in Pakistan Islamic State does not control any territory inside Pakistan but the group has claimed responsibility for several large-scale bomb attacks.
Syrian rebel groups fight each other in besieged Damascus enclave Fighting between the groups killed hundreds of people last April before a ceasefire was agreed in Qatar in May.
Bjork to release a career-spanning songbook The book was made in collaboration with pianist Jonas Sen, design house M/M Paris and engraver Werner Wolff.
Lebanese Minister visits Genocide memorial, urges recognition The Lebanese official was accompanied by Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan.