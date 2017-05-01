French presidential race revs up with rival rallies
May 1, 2017 - 12:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - France's tense presidential race is colliding with May Day labor marches in a campaign dominated by worries over jobs and seen as a test of populism's global appeal, The Associated Press reports.
Less than a week before Sunday's runoff, far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron are holding separate rallies Monday, May 1.
But Le Pen's efforts to clean up her National Front party's anti-Semitic image could be undermined by a parallel Paris event by her father, Jean-Marie, expelled from the party over his extreme views.
Meanwhile, the traditional May 1 union marches across France celebrating workers' rights will be politically charged this year. Some groups want a united front to keep Le Pen from the presidency, but unions fear Macron will dismantle worker protections.
