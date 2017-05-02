IFC nabs female comedy series “Baroness von Sketch Show”

PanARMENIAN.Net - IFC has acquired the female-led Canadian sketch comedy series “Baroness von Sketch Show”, the network announced on Monday, May 1, according to Variety.

The show is performed and written by Meredith MacNeill and award-winning Second City alumni Carolyn Taylor, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen. IFC will air 13 episodes of seasons one and two of the half-hour comedy series beginning in late summer.

The series and its all-female cast draws upon 15 years of comedy experience and multiple collaborations to present a series that captures the banalities and humor that comes from just trying to get along in the world. Offering a take on everyday concerns from the pretentiousness of ordering a fancy coffee to office and sexual politics, this satirical sketch comedy satirizes daily modern life.

The show was recently honored with multiple Canadian Screen Awards including best variety or sketch comedy, best writing in variety or sketch comedy and best picture editing in a variety or sketch comedy. Each episode tackles both outrageous and totally relatable subjects as moms at a soccer game, marketing directed at women, office birthday parties, trying on jeans, women over 40 in the gym locker room, bachelorette parties and the phenomenon that is dry shampoo.

“Baroness von Sketch Show” is produced by Frantic Films and originates on the CBC in Canada. It is distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.

“We are delighted that ‘Baroness von Sketch Show’ is finding as prestigious a US home as IFC,” said Andreas Lemos, vice president of acquisitions and sales (North America) at Banijay Rights. “It’s not often that a show has you both keeling over with laughter and questioning the status quo. We are thrilled that American audiences will now get to witness the Baronesses’ unique, provocative and hilarious brand of comedy.”