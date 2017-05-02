Joel Edgerton fights for survival in “It Comes at Night” trailer

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first trailer for A24's horror flick "It Comes at Night" has been released, AceShowbiz said. Starring Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Carmen Ejogo, the movie follows a family who isolated themselves in the middle of forest to survive an unnatural threat, which terrorizes the world.

The trailer opens with Edgerton's character Paul questioning a stranger bound to a tree. "I just wanna talk and I want honest answers. Do you have any idea what's going on there?" he asks, but he gets no satisfying answer. Paul later decides to let the man's family stay at his house, under a series of bizarre rules.

"When we go out during the day, we like to stick to groups just for safety," says Paul. "The red door, it's the only way in and out of the house, it stays closed and locked all the time. I have the keys, this is the only set. The most important thing, we never go out at night." The next scenes show horrifying events which happen when somebody opens the red door at night.

Of his character, Edgerton tells Entertainment Weekly, "There's this question of whether to trust him and his word that he has a family, and food, and stuff to offer. For me, the film is about refugees and immigration and otherness. I thought that was really interesting to explore in the horror realm."

"It Comes at Night" played at Overlook Film Festival last April and nabbed rave reviews. The movie will be released in U.S. theaters on June 9.