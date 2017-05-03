MP-elects from Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc refute giving up mandates
May 3, 2017 - 13:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - MP-elects from Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc refuted giving up parliamentary mandates on Wednesday, May 3, according to Panorama.am.
As reported earlier, 35 newly-elected lawmakers - nine from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), three from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun (ARFD), and 23 from Tsarukyan bloc - have given up their mandates.
Napoleon Azizyan said, in particular, that he has submitted no withdrawal application and has no idea how his name could have appeared on the list.
“I have been sick in bed since the election day on April 2, I have pain in my leg and can’t walk,” Azizyan said.
“I haven’t left my house ever since.”
Azizyan added that he hasn’t discussed the issue with alliance leader Gagik Tsarukyan and is going to file a complaint.
Another lawmaker, Khachik Manukyan also said he hasn’t given up his mandate or submitted a withdrawal letter, Armtimes.com says.
