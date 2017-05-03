Electric Entertainment nabs Woody Harrelson-starring “LBJ” bio
May 3, 2017 - 13:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rob Reiner's take on the life of Lyndon B. Johnson, LBJ, has been picked up by Dean Devlin's Electric Entertainment for North America, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Woody Harrelson stars as the President during his early White House tenure, leading a nation that is still grieving the loss of its fallen leader, JFK, all while navigating the pressures of the Vietnam War and the growing Civil Rights Movement, led by Martin Luther King Jr.
Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh also stars in the biopic as Lady Bird Johnson. Reiner, Matthew George, Liz Glotzer, Trevor White and Tim White produced LBJ. Martin Shafer, Elizabeth Bell and Allan Mandelbaum executive produced.
The film had its world premiere during its gala screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. Electric Entertainment has plans to release the film later this year.
“This is exactly the kind of film that Electric’s domestic division was created for, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with Rob Reiner and Woody Harrelson as we bring this engrossing and timely picture to North American audiences,” said Devlin.
