Colin Trevorrow’s “Book of Henry” to open L.A. Film Fest
May 3, 2017 - 14:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Film Independent has set the world premiere of Colin Trevorrow’s drama “The Book of Henry” as its opening night film on June 14, Variety said.
“The Book of Henry” stars Naomi Watts, Jacob Tremblay, Jaeden Lieberher, Sarah Silverman, Lee Pace, Maddie Ziegler, and Dean Norris. Watts plays a single mother while Tremblay plays her genius son who has a plan to help a classmate with a dangerous secret.
Focus Features will release “The Book of Henry” on June 16.
“We are so happy to be opening the Festival with ‘The Book of Henry’; it’s a touching story about friendship, community, and redefining family,” said festival director Jennifer Cochis. “‘The Book of Henry’ embodies our mission via onscreen representation in highlighting a woman’s journey with a powerful turn by Naomi Watts.”
Trevorrow said, “I’m honored to premiere ‘The Book of Henry’ at the L.A. Film Festival. Film Independent plays such a vital role in supporting new storytellers, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this year’s exciting program.”
The festival — which is now in its 23rd year — also announced Tuesday a screening of “Brigsby Bear” on June 16 at ArcLight Hollywood. “Brigsby Bear” is directed by Dave McCary, written by Kevin Costello and Kyle Mooney, and stars Mark Hamill, Claire Danes, Kyle Mooney, Greg Kinnear, Andy Samberg, and Michaela Watkins. Sony Pictures Classics will release “Brigsby Bear” in theaters on July 28.
The festival will also host a premiere of the first episode of Season 2 of “Queen Sugar” and hold a conversation with Ava DuVernay and the female directors of “Queen Sugar” on June 19 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
