Direct flights from Tehran to Gyumri may be launched: Armenia GDCA

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is negotiating with Iranian carriers over launching direct flights from Tehran to Gyumri, a town in northern Armenia, a spokeswoman for the General Department of Civil Aviation, Satenik Hovhannisyan told PanARMENIAN.Net on Wednesday, May 3.

Also Wednesday, GDCA chief Sergey Avetisyan said Pegasus Airlines' entry to the Armenian market will indefinitely be postponed.

Situated in Gyumri is the Shirak international airport. Located about 5 km from the city center, it is the second largest airport in the country after Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport.