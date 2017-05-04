Netflix debuts 1st trailer for new series "Marvel's The Defenders" (video)
May 4, 2017 - 11:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix debuts a first trailer for new series "Marvel's The Defenders" ahead of August 18 premiere. It shows how "the devil in Hell's Kitchen, the smart-ass detective, the righteous ex-con, and the kid with a glowing fist" first met. It also offers a glimpse at the dynamics between the foursome as they team up against evil, AceShowbiz said.
Krysten Ritter is back as Jessica Jones, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, and Finn Jones as Iron Fist. "We make quite a team. Bulletproof, blind ninja," Danny Rand points to Luke and Matt Murdock before adding to Jessica, "And whatever it is you are," much to her annoyance.
Rosario Dawson also returns as Hell's Kitchen's nurse Claire, Simone Missick as policewoman Misty Knight, and Scott Glenn as Daredevil's mentor Stick. Meanwhile, Elodie Yung is brought back as Elektra who is apparently revived from the dead and Sigourney Weaver is added as the main baddie named Alexandra.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
NASA seeks help from coders to speed up Fortran software The software was developed in the 1980s and is written in an older computer programming language called Fortran.
Scientists eliminate HIV in mice using CRISPR technology Right now patients with the deadly virus must use a toxic concoction of anti-retroviral medications to suppress the virus from replicating.
Elections: Opposition candidate plans to hold Gallup criminally responsible “When they were conducting the survey, Yerkir Tsirani was yet to start its activities," Zaruhi Postanjyan was quoted as saying.
Intel, BMW's highly-automated cars hit the road All the cars are expected to be on the road by the end of the year. All the vehicles will include multiple Mobileye cameras for road scanning.