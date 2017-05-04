PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix debuts a first trailer for new series "Marvel's The Defenders" ahead of August 18 premiere. It shows how "the devil in Hell's Kitchen, the smart-ass detective, the righteous ex-con, and the kid with a glowing fist" first met. It also offers a glimpse at the dynamics between the foursome as they team up against evil, AceShowbiz said.

Krysten Ritter is back as Jessica Jones, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, and Finn Jones as Iron Fist. "We make quite a team. Bulletproof, blind ninja," Danny Rand points to Luke and Matt Murdock before adding to Jessica, "And whatever it is you are," much to her annoyance.

Rosario Dawson also returns as Hell's Kitchen's nurse Claire, Simone Missick as policewoman Misty Knight, and Scott Glenn as Daredevil's mentor Stick. Meanwhile, Elodie Yung is brought back as Elektra who is apparently revived from the dead and Sigourney Weaver is added as the main baddie named Alexandra.