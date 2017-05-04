Nikolaj Coster Waldau, Christina Hendricks to star in De Palma's “Domino”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster Waldau and Mad Men star Christina Hendricks are in talks to star in veteran director Brian De Palma's thriller Domino, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Petter Skavlan (Kon-Tiki, Sophie's World) wrote the script for the film. The story follows a Copenhagen police officer (Coster Waldau) who is seeking justice for his partner's murder by a mysterious man called Imran. He teams up with a fellow cop and his late partner's mistress (Hendricks) to hunt Imran down, but they are unwittingly caught in a cat-and-mouse chase with a duplicitous CIA agent that will take them from Scandinavia to the sun-drenched landscapes of Spain.

The film is being produced by Michel Schonnemann for Schonne Film in Denmark and co-produced by Antonio Perez Perez for Maestranza in Spain and Jaqueline de Gooeij for Zilvermeer in Belgium. Backup is wrapping financing of the film, and IM Global will introduce the project to buyers in Cannes later this month. ICM, which negotiated the financing and packaged the film, will represent it for North America.

Coster Waldau is known for playing Jaime Lannister on HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones. His film credits include fantasy film Gods of Egypt, horror hit Mama, sci-fi pic Oblivion and comedy The Other Woman. He is repped by WME and Lindberg Management in Denmark.

Along with playing Joan on the hit AMC series Mad Men, Hendricks has appeared on the big screen in mystery-thriller Dark Places, Nicolas Winding Refn’s The Neon Demon and comedy Fist Fight. Her upcoming credits include The Burning Woman with Sienna Miller and Aaron Paul and Gilles Paquet-Brenner’s Crooked House. Hendricks is repped by ICM, Independent Talent Group and LINK Entertainment.

De Palma is known for directing such iconic films as 1983's Scarface, 1987's The Untouchables and 1996’s Mission: Impossible. He most recently helmed the 2012 film Passion starring Rachel McAdams and Noomi Rapace.