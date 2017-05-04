John Cusack to topline in “Broken Ridge” thriller

PanARMENIAN.Net - John Cusack has signed on to star in Broken Ridge, a thriller to be directed by Lucky McKee, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Cusack and McKee will be reuniting, having just worked together on their latest film, Misfortune.

With a script by Raul Inglis and Joshua Wagner, the story follows two brothers on different sides of the law who investigate a series of strange murders plaguing their Smoky Mountain town after a construction crew shows up.

Matthew Robert Kelly, Rob Weston and Gerry Pass are producing the project, which is aiming to shoot this summer in Alabama. Greenlight International will be introducing the project to buyers in Cannes.

Cusack received critical acclaim for his performance in Love & Mercy playing Beach Boys leader Brian Wilson, and his other recent credits include David Cronenberg’s Maps to the Stars and Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq.

McKee is in post on Misfortune. His credits include horror film The Woman and the thriller Red.