John Cusack to topline in “Broken Ridge” thriller
May 4, 2017 - 12:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - John Cusack has signed on to star in Broken Ridge, a thriller to be directed by Lucky McKee, The Hollywood Reporter said.
Cusack and McKee will be reuniting, having just worked together on their latest film, Misfortune.
With a script by Raul Inglis and Joshua Wagner, the story follows two brothers on different sides of the law who investigate a series of strange murders plaguing their Smoky Mountain town after a construction crew shows up.
Matthew Robert Kelly, Rob Weston and Gerry Pass are producing the project, which is aiming to shoot this summer in Alabama. Greenlight International will be introducing the project to buyers in Cannes.
Cusack received critical acclaim for his performance in Love & Mercy playing Beach Boys leader Brian Wilson, and his other recent credits include David Cronenberg’s Maps to the Stars and Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq.
McKee is in post on Misfortune. His credits include horror film The Woman and the thriller Red.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
NASA seeks help from coders to speed up Fortran software The software was developed in the 1980s and is written in an older computer programming language called Fortran.
Scientists eliminate HIV in mice using CRISPR technology Right now patients with the deadly virus must use a toxic concoction of anti-retroviral medications to suppress the virus from replicating.
Elections: Opposition candidate plans to hold Gallup criminally responsible “When they were conducting the survey, Yerkir Tsirani was yet to start its activities," Zaruhi Postanjyan was quoted as saying.
Intel, BMW's highly-automated cars hit the road All the cars are expected to be on the road by the end of the year. All the vehicles will include multiple Mobileye cameras for road scanning.