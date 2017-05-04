Elon Musk hints at Tesla Model Y crossover by 2020
May 4, 2017 - 12:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a bunch of new details regarding its upcoming vehicles on Wednesday, May 3, including the Model Y crossover, the Model 3 sedan and Tesla's all-electric semi truck, CNet reports.
In remarks made during this afternoon's earnings call, Musk gave a hint at a launch window for the tentatively named Model Y all-electric crossover, which would be the automaker's fifth consumer vehicle. When asked how the automaker plans to reach its goal of building 1 million cars per year by 2020, Musk answered, "We need to come out with the Model Y sometime in 2020 or, aspirationally, late 2019."
Musk also confirmed that the Model Y would be underpinned by a new EV platform different from the Model 3. Some of these differences include more automation in the manufacturing process, a move to higher speed onboard network with a higher data rate and less limitations than the CAN-BUS network on modern cars. The Model Y will also switch more vehicle systems to a new base voltage than what Musk called the "vestigial" 12-volt standard of gasoline cars.
Later in the call, Musk let slip that much of the upcoming fully-electric semi truck that will be unveiled later this year will be composed partially of Model 3 parts, stating that "a bunch of model 3 motors" will power the big rig.
The Model 3 was originally going to be called the "Model E," but Ford Motor Co. already held that trademark. Musk cheekily changed the Model's name to 3, resulting in a Tesla lineup that will read "S 3 X" and, eventually, "S 3 X Y."
Top stories
Expectations are building ahead of Apple's iPhone range this fall, with investors hoping that the launch would help bolster sales.
The partnership will be announced May 1 at an event Bloomberg LP is holding for advertisers by Michael Bloomberg and Jack Dorsey.
Google's Nexus 6P and Pixel could take well-exposed, color-accurate and largely noise-free photos in extremely dark situations.
Twitter plans to air live video 24 hours a day, 7 day a week inside its apps and desktop site, Anthony Noto ha said.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists eliminate HIV in mice using CRISPR technology Right now patients with the deadly virus must use a toxic concoction of anti-retroviral medications to suppress the virus from replicating.
Danny DeVito, Jeff Goldblum to team for Amazon comedy series The untitled 30-minute comedy would star the pair as an iconic music duo from the past, who are forced to reunite despite their longstanding hatred for one another.
Facebook closing in on 2 billion users Facebook continues to invest quite a bit in video, with more people watching clips on the platform more than ever before.
Tesla still on track to build the Model 3 in July Over 100 new "retail, delivery and service locations" will open around the world this year, as well as the first Tesla-owned body shops.