OSCE Mission conducts monitoring of Karabakh contact line
May 4, 2017 - 13:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Thursday, May 4 conducted a planned monitoring of the line of contact between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, in the direction of the Askeran region, south-east of Akna.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistant Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), and staff member of his Office Martin Schuster (Germany).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. No violation of the ceasefire regime was registered.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
Top stories
Head of the EU delegation to Armenia ambassador Piotr Świtalski will also participate in the negotiations.
Julian Assange, founder of the whistle-blowing website Wikileaks, commented on the Armenian Genocide and Turkish policy of denial.
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
NASA seeks help from coders to speed up Fortran software The software was developed in the 1980s and is written in an older computer programming language called Fortran.
Scientists eliminate HIV in mice using CRISPR technology Right now patients with the deadly virus must use a toxic concoction of anti-retroviral medications to suppress the virus from replicating.
Danny DeVito, Jeff Goldblum to team for Amazon comedy series The untitled 30-minute comedy would star the pair as an iconic music duo from the past, who are forced to reunite despite their longstanding hatred for one another.
Elections: Opposition candidate plans to hold Gallup criminally responsible “When they were conducting the survey, Yerkir Tsirani was yet to start its activities," Zaruhi Postanjyan was quoted as saying.