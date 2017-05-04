Nothing But Thieves share their new single “Amsterdam”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nothing But Thieves have shared their new single ‘Amsterdam’ and announced their new album, ‘Broken Machine’, NME said.

The Essex five-piece released their self-titled debut record in 2015, and are now gearing up to bring out their sophomore effort on September 8 via RCA. The new album has been produced by Mike Crossey, who has previously worked with The 1975, Foals and Arctic Monkeys.

Nothing But Thieves have now shared ‘Broken Machine”s lead single ahead of the release of the new album. Speaking about ‘Amsterdam’ on Mistajam’s show on Radio 1 last night, the band said: “It was inspired by our love of direct, guttural choruses. It’s like Conor is spitting the words in your face. It’s visceral and has momentum but also this beautiful moment in the middle which feels like a break in a sea storm.

“We didn’t have all the pieces before going in to the studio and this was one of the tracks that really came alive during the recording progress. It pretty much demanded to be our first song back”.

Nothing But Thieves will also head out on a short UK tour later this month in support of the new album.

May 2017 23 – Cardiff, The Globe 24 – London, Dingwalls 25 – Norwich, Waterfront Studio 26 – Birmingham, Institute 3 28 – Edinburgh, La Belle Angele 29 – Carlisle, Brickyard 30 – York, Fibbers

The band are also set to play at Y Not Festival this summer, which is being headlined by Stereophonics, Two Door Cinema Club and The Vaccines.