Biffy Clyro roll out new video “Friends & Enemies”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Biffy Clyro have unveiled their brand new video for live single ‘Friends & Enemies’, NME said.

Taken from their acclaimed 2016 album ‘Ellipsis‘, the new video is a blistering showcase of the Scottish trio’s intense, synapse-melting live show – and a testament as to how they’ve become one of the most in-demand festival and arena acts on the planet, Gigwise said.

The coming months see the band hit the road once again for a run of festival shows – including a huge Pyramid Stage slot at Glastonbury and headlining Download Festival. Speaking to NME about the ‘challenge’ for topping the bill at such an iconic metal event, bassist James Johnston said: “We’ve played there a few times before and always really enjoyed it. There’s such an amazing history with that festival as well and I guess we’re just trying to create a little bit of our own when we go along. We can’t wait, it’s going to be a lot of fun. ”

Frontman Simon Neil added: “Metal raised us, so we will raise metal that night.

“Metal fans love something fast on the bottom string of the guitar and that’s fine. Heavy music has transformed so much in the last 10-20 years, some for the better and some for the worse. ‘Heavy’ can be just a state of mind – so we’re fucking heavy.”

Meanwhile, Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis told NME that the band were more than capable of headlining the festival.

“I feel like Biffy Clyro, Katy Perry, The National, The xx, Major Lazer – they’re all bands that could headline really,” she said. “We’re really lucky we’ve managed to fit so many incredible bands onto one weekend, on a farm. The thing with Biffy is that they’re obviously a massive headliner and they were headlining Reading last year, but they’re going to be playing under Ed Sheeran on Sunday, and I think that’ll be huge. We’re really grateful, and incredibly lucky to have bands that are that size to want to play and be up for playing in those slots as well.”