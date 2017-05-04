Sky's “Jamestown” gets season 2 order ahead of 1st season premiere

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sky has commissioned a second season of its upcoming original drama “Jamestown” just days ahead of the show’s U.K. premiere, Variety said.

Produced by Carnival Films, makers of multi-award-winning global hit “Downton Abbey,” “Jamestown” is a Sky Original Production about the birth of America. It charts the early days of the first British settlers as they embark on lives in the New World. The show launches on Sky 1 and on demand via Sky’s NOW TV in the U.K. on Friday, May 5.

“The first series of ‘Jamestown’ is unique, beautifully shot and packed with compelling storylines full of adventure and emotion. It demonstrates Sky’s commitment to make the highest-quality drama and has left us all wanting more,” said Anne Mensah, Sky’s head of drama.

The second season will reunite creator and writer Bill Gallagher with the ensemble cast led by Naomi Battrick, Sophie Rundle and Niamh Walsh. Producer Sue de Beauvoir will also return for the eight-part season, which is scheduled to start production in June.

“With Bill Gallagher drawing from the real events in this rich period of history for the next installment of the series, it’s a fascinating story that we are thrilled to continue telling, especially that of the extraordinary women at the heart of the show,” Mensah said.

Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant and Richard Fell serve as executive producers for Carnival. It was re-commissioned by Mensah; Cameron Roach, commissioning editor at Sky; and Adam MacDonald, director of Sky 1.

Set in 1619, “Jamestown” follows a band of settlers who include three spirited women determined to start afresh, fulfill their dreams and become the female pioneers of an exciting new western outpost. The cast also includes Max Beesley, Jason Flemyng, Dean Lennox-Kelly, Shaun Dooley, Stuart Martin, Steven Waddington, Matt Stokoe and Burn Gorman.

NBCUniversal International Distribution will handle international distribution for both seasons of “Jamestown.”