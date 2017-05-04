// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia, Karabakh foreign ministers discuss latest Moscow talks

May 4, 2017 - 18:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Thursday, May 4 discussed the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with his Karabakh counterpart Karen Mirzoyan.

At a meeting in Yerevan, the foreign policy chiefs weighed in on the summit of Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers, held on April 28 in Moscow.

Also, they discussed a number of other issues on bilateral cooperation between the two ministries.

