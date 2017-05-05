L.A. County presses White House to recognize Armenian Genocide
May 5, 2017 - 14:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors added its voice this week to those calling on the White House to recognize the Armenian Genocide, Beverly Hills Patch reports.
1.5 million Armenians were systematically murdered or marched to their deaths in the first genocide of the 20th century, perpetrated at the hands of the Ottoman Empire. Around 30 countries, dozens of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended sending a letter to President Donald Trump.
"Now is the time to put our words into action," Barger told her colleagues. "We need our national leaders to call what happened between 1915 and 1923 what it is, a genocide."
She noted that Trump, like past presidents, stopped short of that designation, referring instead to "one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century" when mourning the killings of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians.
The board will also urge the county's congressional delegates to support House Resolution 220, sponsored by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, which would formally recognize the Genocide.
Los Angeles County is home to more than 200,000 Armenians, the largest such community outside of Armenia.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
Top stories
Head of the EU delegation to Armenia ambassador Piotr Świtalski will also participate in the negotiations.
Julian Assange, founder of the whistle-blowing website Wikileaks, commented on the Armenian Genocide and Turkish policy of denial.
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Ink drawing signed by van Gogh sold for $12,000 at Woodshed Art Auctions Woodshed Art Auctions is a family-owned art gallery specializing in oil painting restoration and live and online art auctions.
OnePlus 5 will arrive this summer The phone is called the OnePlus 5 and not the OnePlus 4 because the number four is considered unlucky in China, where OnePlus is based.
New Europeana collaboration opens up access to a million fashion objects The Europeana Fashion collection launches on the Europeana platform with new galleries curating the collection by themes.
Rare and important work by Félix Vallotton to be auctioned at Sotheby's This superb landscape by the celebrated Swiss-French painter is one of a small group of works completed following his visit to Russia in 1913.