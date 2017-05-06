U.S. Congress delegation to visit Armenia in September
May 6, 2017 - 13:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation of Members of U.S. Congress will visit Armenia, Representative Anna Eshoo said in an interview with the Voice of America.
Eshoo said that if nothing important happens in her congressional district, she hopes to join the delegation in September.
Also, the Representative weighed in on the process of the Armenian Genocide recognition, promising to do her utmost to have the U.S. acknowledge the first genocide of the 20th century.
1,5 million Armenian were slaughtered or marched to their deaths at the hands of the Ottoman Empire between 1915-1923. Some 30 countries, as well as dozens of regional government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the Genocide. Turkey still denies.
