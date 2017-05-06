Isabelle Huppert, Chloe Grace Moretz to star in Neil Jordan’s “The Widow”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Recent Golden Globe winner Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Grace Moretz have signed on to star in The Widow, helmed by Oscar winner Neil Jordan, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Ray Wright wrote the script, which follows a young woman, who is missing her deceased mother and new to Manhattan. She strikes up an unlikely friendship with an older widow, but the widow’s intentions turn out to be far more sinister.

Lawrence Bender, James Flynn and Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, an SK Global Company, are producing the buzzy project. Sierra/Affinity will represent foreign sales for the thriller and is launching the project at this year’s Cannes Film Market. CAA and WME Global are co-repping the film domestically. SKE’s CEO Sidney Kimmel and President John Penotti made the announcement on behalf of the company.

Huppert won a Golden Globe, an Independent Spirit Award and a nomination for the Academy Award for best actress for her work in Paul Verhoeven’s Elle (which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016). Her other recent films include Souvenir, Barrage and Michael Haneke’s Happy End, which will play in Cannes this month.

Moretz has recently starred in the Neighbors franchise, The 5th Wave and Brain on Fire, which debuted in Sundance. She has wrapped work on Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria with Dakota Johnson and The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

Jordan wrote and directed the 1992 film The Crying Game (which won the Oscar for best original screenplay), and also directed 1194’s Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles, 1999’s The End of the Affair and 2007’s The Brave One.

SKE recently produced the Academy Award Best Picture nominee Hell or High Water, which also received nominations for Best Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay, and Film Editing.