Paramount Pictures picks up “The Infinity Reel” horror script
May 6, 2017 - 16:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Paramount Pictures has picked up The Infinity Reel, a horror script by Adam D’Alba, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps, who helped bring Arrival to the big-screen for the studio, are producing.
The story follows a paranormal investigator who’s drawn to a small town that has gone through bizarre phenomena. These instances have an eerie connection with the investigator’s own past.
The screenplay is based on D’Alba’s pilot at eOne, who are in discussions about being involved in the film.
21 Laps' will produce the film with Bullitt Entertainment’s Benedict Carver.
D’Alba is a relative newcomer who was recently hired by New Line to adapt the horror short The Maiden for James Wan’s Atomic Monster. He also wrote The Castle, a pilot that is in development with A&E and Global Produce.
21 Laps is in production on its hit Netflix series Stranger Things 2 concurrently with its sci-fi thriller for Fox, The Darkest Minds. The company has sci-fi thriller Kin and the indie drama Kodachrome in post-production.
