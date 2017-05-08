“All Eyez on Me” Tupac bio new clip shows rapper's soft side
May 8, 2017 - 14:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The stars of the upcoming Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me were on hand Sunday, May 7 at the MTV Movie & TV Awards to introduce an exclusive clip from the film, The Hollywood Reporter said.
The movie chronicles the rapper's rise to superstardom as a hip-hop artist, actor, poet and activist, as well as his imprisonment and controversial time at Death Row Records. Newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. plays Shakur, who was killed Sept. 13, 1996, in Las Vegas at age 25.
In the clip that debuted Sunday, Shakur shows his soft side by reading a poem he wrote.
Benny Boom directed the film, which also stars Danai Gurira, Kat Graham, Dominic Santana, Jamal Woolard, Keith Robinson, Lauren Cohan and Hill Harper.
Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment is set to release the movie June 16, on what would have been Shakur’s 46th birthday.
