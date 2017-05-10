Toyota suffers first profit drop in five years
May 10, 2017 - 18:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Japanese car giant Toyota has seen profits fall for the first time in half a decade, BBC News said.
The firm said it sold more cars in the year to March 2017 than in the previous 12 months but that higher costs and currency fluctuations hit results.
The profit of 1.83 trillion yen ($16.1bn) was down 21% from 2016-17.
Toyota has warned next year's profits will be even lower, due to the strength of the Japanese currency.
The carmaker's prediction is based on a forecast that the yen will average around 105 to the US dollar in the year through to March 2018, compared with 108 yen in the last financial year.
Toyota, which has lost its top-selling carmaker status to Germany's Volkswagen sold 10.25 million vehicles over the year, up from 10.19 million units a year earlier.
However income from those sales was slightly down at 27.6 trillion yen.
The carmaker has been struggling in the US, its biggest market. Sales fell in North America as it battled to meet demand for bigger cars such as sport utility vehicles, which have become more affordable to drive thanks to lower petrol prices.
Earlier this year Toyota said it would invest $10bn in the US over the next five years.
Top stories
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Partner news
Latest news
Sprint planning to launch 5G network by end of 2019 Besides the “late 2019” date, the release notes that the carrier is looking to develop its 5G network in the 2.5GHz band of spectrum.
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross roll out Banksy Hotel song (video) Nine Inch Nails and Massive Attack were previously announced to feature at a series of concerts in a piano bar in Banksy’s latest project.
Armenia: YELQ defends financial aid plan as legal in Yerevan elections According to Nikol Pashinyan, the city budget will increase by AMD 30-40 billion in the event of YELQ’s victory.
Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil new video for “Goodbye Angels” (video) The clip was directed by Thoranna Sigurdardottir [aka TOTA], who also was behind the camera for the band’s video for “Go Robot” in September.