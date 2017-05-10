Armenia: YELQ defends financial aid plan as legal in Yerevan elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nikol Pashinyan from YELQ bloc who is running for the post of Yerevan mayor argues that the alliance’s plan to provide financial assistance to the socially vulnerable citizens contains no illegal element.

The bloc on Monday, May 8 promised support to the socially disadvantaged residents of Yerevan who will declare in a letter to the City Hall that they haven’t accepted bribes in the municipal elections, slated for Sunday.

According to Pashinyan, the city budget will increase by AMD 30-40 billion in the event of YELQ’s victory, Aysor.am says.

He refuted speculations that such a pledge was equal to election bribes, arguing that no one in that case would ever promise rise in salaries and pensions.

The socially vulnerable residents, according to the new proposal, will receive AMD 15,000 (apx. $31) each, which Pashinyan said will help “get rid of the vote-buying practice.”

Three parties participate in elections. The ruling Republican Party’s proportional list is headed by current mayor Taron Margaryan; Pashinyan, who was recently re-elected to the Armenian National Assembly, tops the list of YELQ bloc; while 5th Convocation National Assembly lawmaker Zaruhi Postanjyan, who recently announced the Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party, will head its list.