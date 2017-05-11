Azerbaijan moves tanks along Karabakh contact line

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 65 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on May 10 and the following night, with around 1700 shots fired from various caliber firearms.

Also, Azeri forces employed an 82-mm mortar and D-44 divisional guns near Martakert.

Besides the ceasefire violations, movement of military eqipment by the Azerbaijani side was registered on May 10, involving around 10 tanks which returned to their initial positions later in the day.

In response to the rival's activities, Artsakh defense army troops retaliated and continued controlling the situation along contact line.

The situation is relatively calm at the moment.

More than 60 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered the previous night, with around 970 shots fired from various caliber firearms.