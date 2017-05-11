Microsoft PowerPoint can now translate presentations in real time
May 11, 2017 - 12:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft is experimenting with a new PowerPoint add-in that will allow users to present slides in a foreign language, The Verge says.
Microsoft executive Harry Shum demonstrated the new add-in on stage at the company's Build developers conference on Wednesday, May 10. Presenters can download Microsoft's Translator app and sync it to a PowerPoint presentation. This link will then provide closed captioning on top of PowerPoint slides automatically.
Microsoft's demonstration wasn't perfect, however, The Verge says. The translator failed to pick up Shum's Chinese several times, before eventually translating it successfully.
Microsoft previewed this new tool at the company's Garage site, and it's hoping the translator is the latest tool to help eliminate linguistic barriers between presenters and attendees.
