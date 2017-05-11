Helen Mirren's thriller “Winchester” gets release date

PanARMENIAN.Net - CBS Films will release Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, on Feb. 23, 2018, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The period supernatural thriller is inspired by the real-life tale of Sarah Winchester, the eccentric heiress to the Winchester Repeating Arms Company fortune who spent her life constructing an enormous mansion in San Jose, Calif., complete with secret passages and trap doors, in order to keep at bay what she thought were the angry spirits of the people killed by her family's firearms.

In the film, Winchester is visited by a skeptical San Francisco psychiatrist (Jason Clarke) who discovers that her obsession may not be so insane after all.

Today, the Winchester Mystery House is a well-known tourist attraction. Construction on the mansion commenced in 1884.

Sarah Snook and Angus Sampson also star in the movie, which was directed by Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig. Tim McGahan and Brett Tomberlin produced.