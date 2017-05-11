Helen Mirren's thriller “Winchester” gets release date
May 11, 2017 - 17:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - CBS Films will release Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, on Feb. 23, 2018, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
The period supernatural thriller is inspired by the real-life tale of Sarah Winchester, the eccentric heiress to the Winchester Repeating Arms Company fortune who spent her life constructing an enormous mansion in San Jose, Calif., complete with secret passages and trap doors, in order to keep at bay what she thought were the angry spirits of the people killed by her family's firearms.
In the film, Winchester is visited by a skeptical San Francisco psychiatrist (Jason Clarke) who discovers that her obsession may not be so insane after all.
Today, the Winchester Mystery House is a well-known tourist attraction. Construction on the mansion commenced in 1884.
Sarah Snook and Angus Sampson also star in the movie, which was directed by Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig. Tim McGahan and Brett Tomberlin produced.
Top stories
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Republican Party says will nominate new prime minister Under the new agreement, Ashotyan said, even if ARFD expresses disagreements over an issue, all important decisions will be made jointly.
Suspected killer of Hamas commander arrested in Gaza No details were provided on the suspect's identity, though Hamas has suggested Palestinian collaborators had worked with Israel.
U.S. defense chief reaffirms commitment to protecting Turkey The two met for about half an hour before the start of an international conference on security threats and humanitarian crises in Somalia.
Cannes: Cite Films, Memento Films nab “The Desert Bride” First seen at the Berlin Co-production Market, “The Desert Bride” won the two big prizes – the Films in Progress Prize and the Cine Plus in Progress Special Prize.