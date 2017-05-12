California restores $1 mln funding for Armenian American Museum
May 12, 2017 - 16:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Senator Anthony J. Portantino on Thursday, May 11 said that California Governor Jerry Brown’s May revision of the California State Budget has restored the $1 million funding for the Pasadena Playhouse and the Armenian American Museum in Glendale, Asbarez reports.
“While others were declaring defeat, I got to work and advocated in favor of the budget allocations for these two laudable projects. I’m very pleased and grateful that the Governor responded to these requests and restored the funding for two outstanding projects in the 25th State Senate District,” commented Portantino.
The Pasadena Playhouse is the State Theatre of California. It is a showcase for world class theatrical productions and educational programs targeted to California’s diverse population. The Armenian American Museum, proposed to be built in Glendale, is a new facility slated to bring Genocide awareness and educational programming to the region. Both facilities were set to receive $1 million dollars from last year’s budget but had that funding initially suspended by the Governor in his January budget proposal.
Upon seeing the budget draft, Senator Portantino impressed upon the Governor’s office, the Department of Finance and the Senate Budget staff on the importance of these projects. The Governor agreed by restoring the funding for both.
Top stories
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
Partner news
Latest news
Harry Potter prequel stolen in Birmingham burglary Reportedly set three years before Harry Potter's birth, it features the schoolboy wizard's father James Potter, and godfather Sirius Black, when they were teenagers.
Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.25 million trucks to address software error The recall covers 1.02 million 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups in the United States.
U.S., China ink trade deal U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the deal should reduce China's trade surplus with the U.S. by the end of 2017.
Bomb hits convoy of the Pakistan Senate deputy, kills 25 At least 35 people were wounded in the blast near the town of Mastung, 50 km (30 miles) from the provincial capital of Quetta.