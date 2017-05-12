Germany's economy grows strongly in Q1 2017
May 12, 2017 - 16:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Germany's economy grew strongly in the first three months of this year, driven by investment and consumption, official figures show, according to BBC News.
First-quarter GDP growth was 0.6%, faster than the October-to December 2016 figure of 0.4%.
Household and state spending were strong, while firms invested money in construction and equipment, said German statistics authority Destatis.
Foreign trade also helped, as exports increased faster than imports.
Germany has the largest economy in the eurozone and its performance is in marked contrast to that of other big countries, such as Italy and France.
However, its relative strength has prompted concern in Brussels.
In February, the European Commission said Germany's current account surplus - which measures the balance of goods, services and investments into and out of the country - was too big.
It said that cutting that surplus would help the whole of the eurozone.
Top stories
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Partner news
Latest news
Harry Potter prequel stolen in Birmingham burglary Reportedly set three years before Harry Potter's birth, it features the schoolboy wizard's father James Potter, and godfather Sirius Black, when they were teenagers.
Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.25 million trucks to address software error The recall covers 1.02 million 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups in the United States.
Brazil says Zika virus emergency over The number of cases dropped 95% between January and April, compared to the same period a year ago, officials said.
North Korea sends letter of protest over new U.S. sanctions "The U.S. House of Representatives should think twice," the committee said in its letter, a copy of which was published by the KCNA.