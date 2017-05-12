Google Maps uses Street View for giving exact directions

PanARMENIAN.Net - Google Maps has received a small design update that could be helpful when getting directions to someplace unfamiliar. When displaying a set of directions, Maps’ Android app will now show Street View images of every road you’re supposed to turn onto. If you tap the image, Street View will open up to that location, showing an arrow in the direction you’re meant to turn, The Verge says.

It’s a small change, but it could make a difference at confusing intersections or for people (like me) who are very bad with street names.

Unfortunately, the images display as tiny thumbnails until you tap to open them up, so while the addition is definitely helpful, it’s not quite glanceable information — you’ll definitely have to tap to open every turn that you want to see in detail.

The feature only appears to be on Android for now. But Google’s iOS app usually has the same look and features, so it may just be a matter of time before it gets updated.