Google Maps uses Street View for giving exact directions
May 12, 2017 - 18:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google Maps has received a small design update that could be helpful when getting directions to someplace unfamiliar. When displaying a set of directions, Maps’ Android app will now show Street View images of every road you’re supposed to turn onto. If you tap the image, Street View will open up to that location, showing an arrow in the direction you’re meant to turn, The Verge says.
It’s a small change, but it could make a difference at confusing intersections or for people (like me) who are very bad with street names.
Unfortunately, the images display as tiny thumbnails until you tap to open them up, so while the addition is definitely helpful, it’s not quite glanceable information — you’ll definitely have to tap to open every turn that you want to see in detail.
The feature only appears to be on Android for now. But Google’s iOS app usually has the same look and features, so it may just be a matter of time before it gets updated.
Top stories
ADC subscribers will be offered to continue using the services provided by the Company on the current terms and conditions.
Microsoft executive Harry Shum demonstrated the new add-in on stage at the company's Build developers conference on May 10.
YouTube has signed up comedian Kevin Hart and TV host Ellen DeGeneres as its first two high-profile entertainers.
Expectations are building ahead of Apple's iPhone range this fall, with investors hoping that the launch would help bolster sales.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S., EU in talks on expanding laptop ban on flights The U.S. Department of Homeland Security organized a telephone conference to take place Friday afternoon with “key European partners.”
Moscow "may retaliate" against U.S. over Russian diplomats' expulsion Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had raised the issue of the compounds during a Washington visit this week, he said.
NBC renews Tina Fey’s comedy series “Great News” for season 2 The sitcom is set in the world of television news, centering around an up-and-coming news producer, who finds herself dealing with a new intern — her mother.
A single confirmed case of Ebola reported in Congo, UN says In a statement on its Twitter account, the U.N. health agency says Congo notified it and their partners of the case on May 11.