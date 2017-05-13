// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

2300 shots fired by Azerbaijan in ceasefire violations overnight

2300 shots fired by Azerbaijan in ceasefire violations overnight
May 13, 2017 - 10:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on May 12 and the following night, with around more than 2300 shots fired from various caliber firearms.

Also, Azeri forces employed 60- and 82-mm mortars in the south of the frontline.

Artsakh defense army troops continue controlling the situation along contact the line and protecting their positions.

Around 90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered the night before, with around more than 1750 shots fired from various caliber firearms.

 Top stories
AGBU Scholarship Program supports hundreds of students worldwideAGBU Scholarship Program supports hundreds of students worldwide
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
Artsakh army destroys Azerbaijani drone on contact lineArtsakh army destroys Azerbaijani drone on contact line
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
Armenia snatches 23 medals at Grand International Wine AwardsArmenia snatches 23 medals at Grand International Wine Awards
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
EU has invested loads of political confidence in Armenia: envoyEU has invested loads of political confidence in Armenia: envoy
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
Partner news
 Articles
Hope from the sea

Ship that rescued Musaler Armenians

 Most popular in the section
Turkish trolls reportedly behind ticket scams/hacks against “The Promise”
Assange: Turkey trying to cover up Armenian Genocide
French Armenians to support Macron at presidential elections
Armenia, EU launch talks on common aviation area agreement
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Benedict Cumberbatch, Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star in “Rio” The film follows a financial reporter who travels to Rio de Janeiro to visit a wealthy friend, only to get sucked into a plot to fake his friend’s death.
Google wants to bring faster Android updates via Android O “Project Treble” is supposed to let manufacturers update their phones without having to make a ton of software changes first.
Woody Harrelson shares details about his role in Han Solo movie Harrelson, who will play Han Solo's mentor named Beckett, suggests that his character will be on the light side of the Force.
Microsoft adds detection, protection against global cyberattack "Our engineers added detection and protection against new malicious software known as Ransom:Win32.WannaCrypt," a spokesman said.