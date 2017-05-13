2300 shots fired by Azerbaijan in ceasefire violations overnight
May 13, 2017 - 10:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on May 12 and the following night, with around more than 2300 shots fired from various caliber firearms.
Also, Azeri forces employed 60- and 82-mm mortars in the south of the frontline.
Artsakh defense army troops continue controlling the situation along contact the line and protecting their positions.
Around 90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered the night before, with around more than 1750 shots fired from various caliber firearms.
