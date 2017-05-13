Whoopi Goldberg joins cast of comedy project “Shriver”
May 13, 2017 - 13:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Whoopi Goldberg is set to join Toni Collette, Giancarlo Esposito and Thomas Haden Church in “Shriver”, a comedy of mistaken identity being introduced to buyers at Cannes by Content Media, Variety reports.
The film, directed by Michael Maren, turns on a loner (Church) who is mistaken for a famous author at a literary conference and who falls for the conference organizer (Collette). The man nearly pulls off the deception before the real author shows up and causes havoc.
The screenplay, by Maren, is adapted from the novel “Shriver” by Chris Belden. “From the very beginning we just loved the clever premise,” Jamie Carmichael, Content’s president of film said.
Josh Kesselman and Alfred Sapse of Thruline are producing.
Goldberg won an Oscar for her role in “Ghost.” Collette and Church were Oscar-nominated for their roles in “The Sixth Sense” and “Sideways,” respectively. Esposito (“Breaking Bad”) stars in “Okja,” one of two Netflix films in competition this year at Cannes.
