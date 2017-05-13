iPhone 8 will reportedly cost $1,000

PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple will launch three new phones in September and the best one, the all-new iPhone 8, will cost $1,000 (£776), Business Insider reports citing Goldman Sachs.

"We expect the iPhone 8 to have 128 GB and 256 GB models priced at $999 and $1,099, respectively," analyst Simona Jankowski and her team told their clients in a note seen by Business Insider.

That would be $130 (£100) more than the most expensive current iPhone.

Goldman predicts the new phones launched at Apple's event later this year will start at these prices:

iPhone 8 — $999 (£775)

iPhone 7S Plus — $769 (£596)

iPhone 7S — $649 (£503)

Analysts at KGI and Deutsche Bank have published notes saying the iPhone 8 may not be ready for launch this year. That sets up the possibility that CEO Tim Cook will unveil the iPhone 8 at the September event but release it for sale sometime in 2018. That's what happened with Apple Watch, which was announced in September 2014 but went on sale in April 2015.