// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army repels IS counter-attack on key airbase near Aleppo

Syrian army repels IS counter-attack on key airbase near Aleppo
May 13, 2017 - 17:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on Saturday, May 13 thwarted an assault by the Islamic State militants on the strategic Jirrah Airbase in eastern Aleppo countryside, Al-Masdar News reports.

The military installation was retaken by SAA’s elite Tiger Forces division on Friday, after two days of violent clashes against IS jihadists.

Soon after retreating from the airbase, IS launched a counter-attack in a bid to restore control over the territory they had lost.

Violent clashes outbroke as a result along the airport’s perimeter and also in nearby villages of Jirrah Kabirah and Jirrah Saghirah. Intense firefighting activities continued till Saturday’s noon and resulted in complete withdrawal of IS jihadists after they had not been able to break through SAA’s defenses.

Having lost control over Jirrah Airbase, IS militants are likely to withdraw their main forces further southward, towards Maskanah Plains, which means that their defense lines in Aleppo province totally collapsed.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Breaking: Syrian Army repels ISIS counter-attack on Jirrah Airbase, completely secures the installation
 Top stories
Warming U.S. ties with Kurds stoke Turkish border tensions: The GuardianWarming U.S. ties with Kurds stoke Turkish border tensions: The Guardian
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
Council of Europe to investigate Azerbaijan vote-rigging allegationsCouncil of Europe to investigate Azerbaijan vote-rigging allegations
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
Trump administration proposes reducing foreign aidTrump administration proposes reducing foreign aid
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Azerbaijan cut military expenditure by 36% in 2016: reportAzerbaijan cut military expenditure by 36% in 2016: report
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
Partner news
 Articles
Mysterious village of dwarfs

Black turtle’s curse

 Most popular in the section
Islamic State kills top Afghan Taliban official in Pakistan
Syrian rebel groups fight each other in besieged Damascus enclave
Eurozone inflation back up at targeted level as economy improves
PACE declares “no confidence” in Pedro Agramunt as President
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Harrison Ford talks his role in “Blade Runner” sequel Set 30 years after “Blade Runner,” the sequel follows an LAPD officer named K (Ryan Gosling) in search of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford).
Nissan says UK plant hit by cyber attack A company spokesman declined to confirm media reports that production at the plant, which employs 7,000, had been halted.
Roadside nabs Sally Potter's all-star dark comedy “The Party” Starring Kristin Scott Thomas, Cillian Murphy and Patricia Clarkson, “The Party” was universally praised after screening in competition in Berlin.
iPhone 8 will reportedly cost $1,000 "We expect the iPhone 8 to have 128 GB and 256 GB models priced at $999 and $1,099, respectively," analyst Simona Jankowski said.