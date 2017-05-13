Syrian army repels IS counter-attack on key airbase near Aleppo
May 13, 2017 - 17:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on Saturday, May 13 thwarted an assault by the Islamic State militants on the strategic Jirrah Airbase in eastern Aleppo countryside, Al-Masdar News reports.
The military installation was retaken by SAA’s elite Tiger Forces division on Friday, after two days of violent clashes against IS jihadists.
Soon after retreating from the airbase, IS launched a counter-attack in a bid to restore control over the territory they had lost.
Violent clashes outbroke as a result along the airport’s perimeter and also in nearby villages of Jirrah Kabirah and Jirrah Saghirah. Intense firefighting activities continued till Saturday’s noon and resulted in complete withdrawal of IS jihadists after they had not been able to break through SAA’s defenses.
Having lost control over Jirrah Airbase, IS militants are likely to withdraw their main forces further southward, towards Maskanah Plains, which means that their defense lines in Aleppo province totally collapsed.
Top stories
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
Partner news
Latest news
Harrison Ford talks his role in “Blade Runner” sequel Set 30 years after “Blade Runner,” the sequel follows an LAPD officer named K (Ryan Gosling) in search of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford).
Nissan says UK plant hit by cyber attack A company spokesman declined to confirm media reports that production at the plant, which employs 7,000, had been halted.
Roadside nabs Sally Potter's all-star dark comedy “The Party” Starring Kristin Scott Thomas, Cillian Murphy and Patricia Clarkson, “The Party” was universally praised after screening in competition in Berlin.
iPhone 8 will reportedly cost $1,000 "We expect the iPhone 8 to have 128 GB and 256 GB models priced at $999 and $1,099, respectively," analyst Simona Jankowski said.