Syrian army repels IS counter-attack on key airbase near Aleppo

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on Saturday, May 13 thwarted an assault by the Islamic State militants on the strategic Jirrah Airbase in eastern Aleppo countryside, Al-Masdar News reports.

The military installation was retaken by SAA’s elite Tiger Forces division on Friday, after two days of violent clashes against IS jihadists.

Soon after retreating from the airbase, IS launched a counter-attack in a bid to restore control over the territory they had lost.

Violent clashes outbroke as a result along the airport’s perimeter and also in nearby villages of Jirrah Kabirah and Jirrah Saghirah. Intense firefighting activities continued till Saturday’s noon and resulted in complete withdrawal of IS jihadists after they had not been able to break through SAA’s defenses.

Having lost control over Jirrah Airbase, IS militants are likely to withdraw their main forces further southward, towards Maskanah Plains, which means that their defense lines in Aleppo province totally collapsed.