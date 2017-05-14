Elections: Armenia opposition MP allows for post-vote developments
May 14, 2017 - 15:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker from the 5th Convocation National Assembly Zaruhi Postanjyan on Sunday, May 14 did not rule out “post-election developments,” as she cast her ballot in one of Yerevan’s polling station.
Postanjyan announced her Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party several months ago.
Speaking to reporters, the lawmaker did not rule out the possibility of opening a “national post-election front.”
Two more parties run for City Council seats: the ruling Republican Party of Armenia and YELQ bloc, whose proportional lists are headed by current mayor Taron Margaryan and MP Nikol Pashinyan, respectively.
