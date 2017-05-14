// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Elections: Armenia opposition MP allows for post-vote developments

Elections: Armenia opposition MP allows for post-vote developments
May 14, 2017 - 15:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker from the 5th Convocation National Assembly Zaruhi Postanjyan on Sunday, May 14 did not rule out “post-election developments,” as she cast her ballot in one of Yerevan’s polling station.

Postanjyan announced her Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party several months ago.

Speaking to reporters, the lawmaker did not rule out the possibility of opening a “national post-election front.”

Two more parties run for City Council seats: the ruling Republican Party of Armenia and YELQ bloc, whose proportional lists are headed by current mayor Taron Margaryan and MP Nikol Pashinyan, respectively.

Related links:
Զարուհի Փոստանջյանը արդեն ընտրել է, իսկ կուսակցությունը՝ ահազանգել(video).A1plus.am
 Top stories
Armenia’s YELQ vows financial aid as it seeks to root out vote buyingArmenia’s YELQ vows financial aid as it seeks to root out vote buying
The socially vulnerable residentswill receive AMD 15,000 each, which Pashinyan said will help “get rid of the vote-buying practice.”
Armenia president dismisses Security Council chief from his jobArmenia president dismisses Security Council chief from his job
President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree to relieve Yuri Khachaturov of the position of the secretary of the National Security Council.
Trump bows to Turkish pressures by not recognizing Genocide: publisherTrump bows to Turkish pressures by not recognizing Genocide: publisher
Armenians and Turks seem to forget that the United States has recognized the Armenian Genocide at the highest levels, the publisher says.
Armenian parties launch campaigns for Yerevan electionsArmenian parties launch campaigns for Yerevan elections
The Armenian political forces running for Yerevan City Council launched election campaigns on April 21, set to conclude them on May 12.
Partner news
 Articles
Post-election math

Split of opposition votes

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's RPA, ARFD will sign deal 'in foreseeable future' - spokesman
Armenia election violations may show level of Karabakh escalation: Jane’s
Armenia CEC asks top court to reject appeal for election results annulment
Yerevan elections: Armenia's RPA says not underestimating opponents
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia's Artsvik takes 18th spot at Eurovision 2017 (video)
Pierce Brosnan's “The Son” gets renewed for season 2 on AMC The star recently talked about his time as James Bond and how he regrets how outlandish the films got when they should have been getting more gritty.
Harrison Ford talks his role in “Blade Runner” sequel Set 30 years after “Blade Runner,” the sequel follows an LAPD officer named K (Ryan Gosling) in search of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford).
Nissan says UK plant hit by cyber attack A company spokesman declined to confirm media reports that production at the plant, which employs 7,000, had been halted.