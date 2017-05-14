// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia's ruling RPA seen winning Yerevan elections, first results show

May 14, 2017 - 21:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is winning elections to the Yerevan City Council with 62.5% of the vote,RealElections platform reveals.

20,000 ballots have been counted so far.

YELQ bloc comes in the second with 25.3% support, while Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) is the third with 9.5% of the votes.

2.6 of the ballots are not valid.

