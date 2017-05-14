Armenia's ruling RPA seen winning Yerevan elections, first results show
May 14, 2017 - 21:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is winning elections to the Yerevan City Council with 62.5% of the vote,RealElections platform reveals.
20,000 ballots have been counted so far.
YELQ bloc comes in the second with 25.3% support, while Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) is the third with 9.5% of the votes.
2.6 of the ballots are not valid.
Top stories
The socially vulnerable residentswill receive AMD 15,000 each, which Pashinyan said will help “get rid of the vote-buying practice.”
President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree to relieve Yuri Khachaturov of the position of the secretary of the National Security Council.
Armenians and Turks seem to forget that the United States has recognized the Armenian Genocide at the highest levels, the publisher says.
The Armenian political forces running for Yerevan City Council launched election campaigns on April 21, set to conclude them on May 12.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Polls close after Yerevan municipal elections Polls closed across Yerevan as the residents of the Armenian capital took to polling stations to elect a new mayor and City Council member.
Armenia: Opposition leader's daughter hospitalized "after police violence" It was reported earlier that Postanjyan’s daughter was detained but, according to unverified information, the car broke halfway.
Police, human rights defender tackle alleged election violation reports The human rights defender’s office has studied 73 reports of alleged electoral violations, submitted by media outlets and social media users.
Polls open across Armenian capital for municipal elections Three parties participate in elections, with the proportional lists headed by Taron Margaryan, Nikol Pashinyan and Zaruhi Postanjyan