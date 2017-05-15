Yerevan: Armenia’s RPA secures majority in key municipal elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) on Sunday, May 14 secured majority in the Yerevan City Council after key municipal elections, snatching the 71.25% of votes, the Central Electoral Commission said.

Following RPA are YELQ bloc with 21% and Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party with 7.75% support.

Taron Margaryan from the ruling RPA was re-elected the mayor of the city.

Lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan and 5th Convocation National Assembly MP Zaruhi Postanjyan headed the proportional lists of YELQ and Yerkir Tsirani, respectively.