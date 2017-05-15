60 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered overnight

PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 60 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on May 14 and the following night, with around more than 1000 shots fired from various caliber firearms.

Artsakh defense army troops continue controlling the situation along contact the line and protecting their positions.

Azerbaijan regularly breaks the ceasefire agreements, reached in 1994-1995.