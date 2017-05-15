Yerevan City Council elections: Seats per party

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Republican Party of Armenia will have 46 seats inYerevanCity Council after securing 71.25% of votes.

Taron Margaryan is thus re-elected the mayor of the Armenian capital.

Following RPA is YELQ bloc with 14 mandates (21%), while the recently-announced Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party has five seats (7.75%).

Lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan and 5th Convocation National Assembly MP Zaruhi Postanjyan headed the proportional lists of YELQ and Yerkir Tsirani, respectively.