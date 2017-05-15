Yerevan City Council elections: Seats per party
May 15, 2017 - 11:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Republican Party of Armenia will have 46 seats inYerevanCity Council after securing 71.25% of votes.
Taron Margaryan is thus re-elected the mayor of the Armenian capital.
Following RPA is YELQ bloc with 14 mandates (21%), while the recently-announced Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party has five seats (7.75%).
Lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan and 5th Convocation National Assembly MP Zaruhi Postanjyan headed the proportional lists of YELQ and Yerkir Tsirani, respectively.
The socially vulnerable residentswill receive AMD 15,000 each, which Pashinyan said will help "get rid of the vote-buying practice."
President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree to relieve Yuri Khachaturov of the position of the secretary of the National Security Council.
Armenians and Turks seem to forget that the United States has recognized the Armenian Genocide at the highest levels, the publisher says.
The Armenian political forces running for Yerevan City Council launched election campaigns on April 21, set to conclude them on May 12.
