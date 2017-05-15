Global cyber attack slowing down but fears remain
May 15, 2017 - 16:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A computer malware that has spread across 150 countries appears to be slowing down, with few reports of fresh attacks in Asia and Europe on Monday, May 15, according to BBC News.
However staff beginning the working week have been told to be careful.
The WannaCry ransomware started taking over users' files on Friday, demanding $300 to restore access.
Hundreds of thousands of computers have been affected so far. Computer giant Microsoft said the attack should serve as a wake-up call.
BBC analysis of three accounts linked to the ransom demands suggests only about $38,000 had been paid by Monday morning.
However, the ransomware warning said that the cost would double after three days, so the payments may increase.
It threatens to delete files within seven days if no payment is made.
Among the organisations targeted worldwide have been Germany's rail network Deutsche Bahn, Spanish telecommunications operator Telefonica, US logistics giant FedEx and Russia's interior ministry.
Top stories
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
Partner news
Latest news
Medical drama “Code Black” renewed for season 3 at CBS The series takes place in the fictional Angels Memorial Hospital, where the high number often outnumbered the limited resources available to doctors and patients.
Armenians disinclined to accept Jews, Muslims as family members: study Acceptance of Muslims is low - 5% of Armenian Orthodox Christians say they would be willing to accept a Muslim in their family.
Dubai plans $1.7 billion tourist resort on new man-made islands It is the latest development as the emirate aims to attract 20 mln visitors a year by 2020 when Dubai will host the World Expo 2020 exhibition.
Rebels evacuated from devastated Damascus stronghold The evacuations from Qaboun, and from neighbouring Barzeh and Tishrin last week, bring President Bashar al-Assad closer regaining control of the city.