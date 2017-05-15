Armenians disinclined to accept Jews, Muslims as family members: study

PanARMENIAN.Net - Roughly a quarter in Armenia say they would be willing to accept Jews as family members, a new study by Pew Research Center shows.

Respondents across 18 countries in Central and Eastern Europe were asked whether they would be willing to accept Jews, Muslims and Roma (also known as Romani or Gypsies, a term some consider pejorative) as citizens of their country, neighbors and family.

Acceptance of Muslims is even lower in the country– 5% of Armenian Orthodox Christians say they would be willing to accept a Muslim in their family, the study finds.

About one-in-ten people in Armenia revealed they would be willing to accept Roma in their family, compared with, for example, 30% in Moldova and 18% in Russia.

The survey further found out that only 49% of Orthodox Armenians said they would be willing to accept Catholics in the family.