Armenia, Qatar discuss possible visa liberalization

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday, May 15 discussed the possibility of visa liberalization between Armenia and Qatar with the State’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

At a meeting with the Emir, Sargsyan said Armenia is interested in strengthening high-level political dialogue with Qatar and deepening cooperation in various sectors.

The Armenian side proposed several investment projects for consideration, highlighting the country's role as a transit zone for establishing communication with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

In this context, the Emir of Qatar instructed the state’s economy minister to organize a meeting with his Armenian counterpart to discuss prospects of developing bilateral trade and economic relations.