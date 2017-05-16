Azerbaijan fires from mortar and grenade launcher towards Karabakh
May 16, 2017 - 10:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 55 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on May 15 and the following night, with more than 1200 shots fired from various caliber firearms.
Besides, Azeri forces also employed a 60-mm mortar and hand-held grenade launcher in various directions of the frontline.
Artsakh defense army troops took retaliatory measures to suppress the rival's attacks and continue controlling the situation along the contact line.
Also, Azerbaijani armed forces on May 15, at around 4:30pm initiated provocations along the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) border, using a guided missile to open fire towards a Karabakh army military objective.
According to the Artsakh army, "one unit of military equipment was partially damaged."
In a statement, the Karabakh Defense Army said it has sustained no manpower losses in the attack.
Top stories
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Twitter refutes 'edit tweet' button Twitter confirmed that the supposed screenshot promising an 'edit tweet' function if a message gets 450,000 retweets isn't legitimate.
Facebook unveils new tool designed to create truly conversational AI The tool is called ParlAI and is described by the social media network as a “one-stop shop for dialog research.”
MP3 files set to be phased out The impact on the music and audio industries will be largely minimal, due to most streaming services already using newer formats.
Arcade Fire preview new material at secret Montreal show The news fits in with previous rumours of a new album coming soon, after drummer Jeremy Gara noted that his Arcade Fire commitments were set to start this April.