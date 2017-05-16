Pvris American rock band announce major European tour (video)
May 16, 2017 - 16:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pvris have announced details of a huge UK and European tour, NME said.
The band, who completed a sold-out run of London shows last month, are gearing up to release their second album ‘All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell’, on August 4. The album was made with Blake Harnage – who previously produced their 2014 debut ‘White Noise’.
Then, they’ll be heading out on a huge UK and European tour kicking off in November and culminating in their largest England headline show at London’s Brixton Academy.
Pvris’ full upcoming UK and European tour dates are below.
2 November – Backstage Halle Munich 3 November – Dynamo Zurich 4 November – Magazzini Generali Milan 6 November – Flex Vienna 7 November – Lucerna Music Bar Prague 8 November – Huxleys Berlin 9 November – Docks Hamburg 11 November – Pumpehuset Copenhagen 12 November – Fryhuset Stockholm 13 November – Rockefeller Oslo 15 November – Live Music Hall Cologne 16 November – Den Atelier Luxembourg 17 November – Tivoli Ronda Utrecht 18 November – Elysee Montmartre Paris 19 November – Trix Antwerp 22 November – 02 Academy Bristol 23 November – 02 Academy Birmingham 24 November – The Academy Dublin 25 November – Mandela Hall Belfast 27 November – 02 Academy Glasgow 28 November – 02 Apollo Manchester 30 November – 02 Brixton Academy London
Speaking of the upcoming album, frontwoman Lynn ‘Gunn’ Gunnulfsen told NME said: “I don’t want to give away too much, but I believe it is much broader and opened up in all aspects – sonically, lyrically, and visually. I really hate to say it’s more ‘mature’ but we wrote ‘White Noise’ when I was 19 and we have all changed so much and experienced so much in the past 3 years at such a quick and intense rate, the music definitely reflects that.”
She continued: “[Lyrically] it’s about finding myself in an even darker place and the overall process, people and experiences that happened through that.”
