Karabakh: No need to destroy Azeri defense minister’s helicopter

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani reports suggesting that Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) troops have attempted to down a helicopter carrying defense minister Zakir Hasanov are completely false, Karabakh Defense Army spokesman Senor Hasratyan said on Wednesday, May 17.

“This unfounded disinformation seeks to solve two problems,” Hasratyan said in a Facebook post.

“First, to justify Azerbaijan’s operation against a Karabakh objective on May 15, and second, to improve Hasanov’s reputation among the society by showing the extremely dangerous conditions that a former deserter works in.”

“There’s no need to destroy the helicopter carrying Hasanov, at least for the time being,” he added.

Azerbaijani armed forces on May 15 initiated provocations along the Artsakh contact line, using a guided missile to open fire towards a Karabakh army military objective.

According to the Artsakh army, "one unit of military equipment was partially damaged."

In a statement, the Karabakh Defense Army said it has sustained no manpower losses in the attack.